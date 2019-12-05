AB De Villiers Raises RCB Fans' Hopes With Super 360 Degree Shots In MSL 2019 Match

AB de Villiers might have retired, but his brilliance continues to astound fans. De Villiers has the uncanny ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground and is rightly dubbed 'Mr. 360' by the cricketing fraternity for the same. The 35-year-old again showed his hitting prowess on Tuesday during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2019 match between Tshwane Spartans and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

MSL 2019: AB de Villiers shows why he is called 'Mr. 360'

Tshwane Spartans took on the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Tuesday in the MSL 2019 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Opting to bat first, the Spartans had Wiaan Mulder and AB de Villiers to thank as both batsmen scored half-centuries to power the Spartans to 188/5 after 20 overs. Mulder scored a 41-ball 52 while De Villiers scored a 38-ball 63. AB De Villiers was at his 360-degree best, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. He first walked across his stumps and hit a paddle sweep of Thandolwethu Mnyaka in the 9th over of the innings, before playing a reverse sweep of fast bowler Junior Dala in the 18th over of the innings. Incidentally, AB de Villiers was also dismissed in the same over. Watch the videos here.

🤯NO, YOU CAN NOT DO THAT!



What will Mr. 360 pull out of his 🎩 next❓#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/6RsObZ4nI5 — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 3, 2019

Spartans are going hard | Spartans: 163-4



18th over ➡️ 6️⃣ 1️⃣WD 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 6️⃣ 2️⃣ W



The end of the 18th over signals the end of de Villiers innings.



What was YOUR standout shot from that knock?#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/41OBwpYe7H — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 3, 2019

MSL 2019: AB de Villiers' heroics in vain as Ben Dunk fires the Giants to victory

AB de Villiers geometric batting wasn’t enough as the Giants chased down the score in the final over of their innings after Ben Dunk unselfishly passed on the chance to score a century. The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants needed two off the final over with Dunk batting on 98*. The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman quite selflessly took a single to remain unbeaten on a 54 ball-99. Dunk's 99* is the joint-highest score of MSL 2019 after Janneman Malan, who scored an unbeaten 99 off 59 deliveries for Cape Town Blitz against Jozi Stars in the opening game of MSL 2019.

AB de Villiers is running the show in MSL 2019

AB de Villiers has been in excellent touch in the MSL 2019 and is the 4th highest run-getter of the tournament. The RCB batsman has scored 247 runs in 7 innings at a healthy average of 49.40. AB de Villiers’ form has helped the Spartans to reach the 3rd spot on the MSL 2019 Table and would hope to finish in the top 3 at the end of the season to have a fighting chance to win the tournament. Spartans are set to take on the Jozi Stars on Thursday at Centurion in their next encounter.

