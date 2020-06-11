Ex-Pak Cricketer Mudassar Nazar Rubbishes Comparisons Between Virat Kohli & Babar Azam

Former Pakistani cricketer Mudassar Nazar has come forward and said that there is no point in comparing the current Pakistani limited-overs skipper Babar Azam with Indian captain as well as batting megastar Virat Kohli. The youngster has been compared with Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper of the Men In Green last month.

'Nonsense': Mudassar Nazar

While speaking to a Pakistani cricket news website, Nazar went on to say that Pakistan supporters dearly need a hero they can believe in and he reckons that Babar Azam has all the capabilities to make them happy. However, the former cricketer is disappointed that for some strange reason, many keep on comparing him to Virat Kohli which is 'nonsense'. He then added that at the moment, the only comparison of the top-ranked ODI batsman is with the likes of Master Blaster as well as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Coming back to cricket, the 13th edition of IPL that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. The India-South Africa bilateral ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date while their tour of Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series next month has been postponed as well.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals and the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been postponed as of now due to coronavirus fear. Even their tour of Ireland next month has been postponed as well. Nonetheless, as per reports, the 1992 winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series between July 30 to September 2, 2020.

