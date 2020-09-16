Mumbai Indians Adds Global Brands Cadbury, Marriott Bonvoy & Colgate For Multi-year Deals

Mumbai Indians has set a new benchmark in sponsorship sales with strong previous seasons performances, enabling the defending champions to register an enviable growth in its tally of brand associations for IPL 2020 and beyond. Undeterred by the market slowdown, Mumbai Indians has yet again staked their claim as market leaders with the addition of global brands like Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and William Lawson for multi-year deals, while continuing with elite brands like Samsung, Usha, Colors, and Jio from previous seasons.

Among the new brand partnerships, Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate, and William Lawson were signed early this year for long-term multi-year deals keeping the original IPL 2020 time frame of April. Cadbury Dairy Milk has come on-board for yet another multi-year association, replacing Burger King for the non-leading trouser.

'Mumbai Indians DNA reflects trust and leadership'

Contrary to the market apprehensions surrounding sports sponsorship due to the current pandemic, Mumbai Indians commanded a premium owning to its on-field success, balanced with non-controversial off-field brand stature. The Duff and Phelps’ market research in their annual report released last September 2019, rated Mumbai Indians on top of the chart for fourth consecutive year with an 8.5 percent increase in the brand valuation.

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said: “Mumbai Indians DNA reflects trust and leadership, built over our core values, ethos and years of innovative brand-building initiatives. We pride ourselves on how the brand Mumbai Indians is perceived among our loyal fans and global brands; and our success in the Indian Premier League, second to none, is a testament to our ideologies.

“We are One Family, which includes the players, support staff, fans and brand partners. Mumbai Indians has always had brand-partners, which command respect in the industry and have a high pedigree, as long-term partners. Together, with the support of our partners, i.e., fans and sponsors, we have built a strong brand ‘Mumbai Indians’.”

