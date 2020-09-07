IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Confirm THIS Top Indian Brand As Sponsor For 7th Consecutive Year

Mumbai Indians (MI) seem to once again be amongst the favourites to win the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Even off the field, they have always attracted various sponsors because of the wide popularity of the team and the cash-rich league itself. The team's signature blue jersey has become iconic and provides its sponsors with significant brand exposure. With the new season just around the corner, Rohit Sharma and co. have announce their association with Indian brand Usha International, marking its 7th anniversary this season.

Mumbai Indians announce their partnership with Usha for IPL 2020

Usha, which is renowned for its fans and electrical products, has come on board for the IPL 2020 as an official sponsor for Mumbai Indians for the 7th year. While several brands were apprehensive to shell out money in the cash-rich league, as the event is set to be held under closed doors, Usha has put their faith on the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2020. 2014 marked MI's first association with the brand and is still going strong. This is the testimony of Mumbai Indians' strong brand value as well as the loyal fan base that they have built through the years.

Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, Usha International, feels that as the IPL 2020 is the first major live cricketing event in India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs and garner strong TV ratings. He also added how the brand's ethos aligns with that of Mumbai Indians and through the association, Usha can reach out to its consumers across various platforms in a more efficient manner.

Mumbai Indians jersey

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the four-time champions posted a video of the Indian dancer ‘Hydroman’ carrying some underwater dance moves by donning the brand new jersey of the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai franchise then mentioned that the wait is over as they have finally unveiled their official jersey ahead of the IPL 2020.

MI schedule for IPL 2020

MI squad for IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Instagram/Usha International Twitter