Mumbai Indians Fans Urge R Sharma To Pick THIS Aussie Player And It Is NOT Steve S Smith

The auction is an integral part of the Indian Premier League, as it gives cricket enthusiasts a different aspect of the game to ponder upon. The upcoming IPL auction is also a much-awaited one, as fans have shown their excitement regarding the event on social media. Mumbai Indians have emerged to be the most successful franchise in the league, and fans want them to add an Australian batsman to further strengthen their line-up.

IPL 2021: Fans want Mumbai Indians to go after Marnus Labuschagne

The Australian superstar has contributed significantly with the bat for his national side. Moreover, he also performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded Big Bash League. While his capabilities with the bat are lauded by many cricket pundits, the 26-year-old also proved to be a useful bowling option in the Australian T20 competition.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Contributes To THIS Shocking Test Cricket Stat Since August 2020 In Chennai Test

Defending champions Mumbai Indians took to their Instagram account to ask their followers whom they would like to see in their line-up for the IPL 2021. The Rohit Sharma-led team has seven vacant spots, and their fans pitched several names that they would prefer in the side. However, it was Marnus Labuschagne who seemed to be the favourite choice of the franchise's supporters.

Labuschagne plied his trade for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, and the player with his all-round contributions was instrumental in the team reaching the Qualifier of the tournament. Having played six matches in the 10th edition of the BBL, the batsman scored 176 runs at an average of 29.33. Labuschagne also contributed with the ball and picked up 10 wickets for his team.

ALSO READ | Jack Leach Names Most Prized Scalp From 1st Chennai Test And It Is NOT Cheteshwar Pujara

The player is expected to fetch a big-money contract for IPL 2021, considering his exploits in international cricket, as well as in the BBL. However, there still seems to be uncertainty regarding Australian players' participation in the Indian extravagant league. Cricket Australia recently revealed that they will hand out NOCs to players on a case-by-case basis. This could have an impact on their demands in the auction.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Calls Chennai Pitch Curated By 42-year-old Businessman 'Worst Ever'

IPL auction dates

The auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai after the completion of the first two Test matches between India and England. The event will take place on February 18, and as many as 1097 players have registered themselves for the auction. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the event on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Betters Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag For Incredible All-time Indian Test Stat

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.