R Ashwin Contributes To THIS Shocking Test Cricket Stat Since August 2020 In Chennai Test

India lost the first Test at Chennai to England by 227 runs to go 1-0 down in the four-match series. Apart from getting outplayed in both departments by the visitors, the Indian bowlers also erred in keeping their foot behind the line while bowling. The Indian team sent down as many as 27 no balls across both innings in comparison to just two no-balls bowled by the English bowlers.

India vs England 2021: Indian players go 1-0 down after 1st Test

No-ball frequency progression post TV umpires call, pacers and spinners share unwanted honour

The television umpires started making calls on all no-balls from August 2020 onwards. Since then, as many as 260 no-balls have been bowled by all bowlers across 19 Test matches, including the recently-concluded India vs England 1st Test in Chennai. From those 260 no-balls, pacers have contributed in 197 while spinners have bowled 63.

Remarkably, 27 of those 260 no-balls were delivered by Indian bowlers in Chennai last week. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah bowled 13 no-balls between them across both England innings in the match. On the other hand, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin also erred with the white line by bowling five no-balls, despite starring with a nine-wicket match-haul. Apart from R Ashwin, his spin bowling partner Shahbaz Nadeem also sent down as many as nine no-balls across all his spells in Chennai.

Interestingly, in the preceding 19 Tests (November 2019-July 2020), only 101 no-balls were bowled by pacers (94) and spinners (7) combined. The no-ball frequency seems to have been significantly increased ever since television umpires were brought to monitor the glaring error.

R Ashwin’s Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, interestingly, is yet to bowl a no-ball in his entire Test career. The Australian cricketer recently played his 100th Test match at The Gabba against the visiting Indian side. Here is a detailed look at the frequency of no-balls, 19 Tests before and after umpire’s interference.

No-balls - pace v spin

last 19 Tests (Aug 2020-Feb 2020) - 260 no-balls (pace 197, spin 63)

Previous 19 Tests (Nov 2019-Jul 2020) - 101 no-balls (pace 94, spin 7) https://t.co/vIVXq1UhuF — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 11, 2021

India vs England 2021 Test series updates

The ongoing India vs England Test series also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. In order to qualify for the final and set a date with New Zealand, Virat Kohli and co. will now be looking to make a comeback in their remaining matches against England.

India vs England 2nd Test match

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at the same venue from Saturday, February 13 onwards. Here is a look at the entire India vs England 2021 series, that spans four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs over a month-and-a-half long tour.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

