Jack Leach Names Most Prized Scalp From 1st Chennai Test And It Is NOT Cheteshwar Pujara

The England cricket team registered a memorable win in the crucial Test series opener at Chennai. While it was skipper Joe Root who starred with the bat for the visitors, their spinners also played a major role in shifting the contest in their favour. The side's premier spinner, Jack Leach, recently revealed his thought process after his underwhelming performance in the first innings, and also named the wicket that he cherished the most from the encounter.

Jack Leach names his favourite dismissal from the Chennai Test

Several cricket pundits had raised apprehensions regarding the potency of England's spin attack ahead of the India vs England Test series. However, both Jack Leach and Dom Bess bowled significantly well against the Indian batsmen, who are considered to be excellent players of spin. While writing for Sky Sports, the left-arm spinner revealed the challenges he faced during the all-important opening Test.

ALSO READ | Unadkat To Lead Saurashtra In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jack Leach, who is on his first tour to India, mentioned that he was devastated with his performance on Day 3, and also stated that he felt like giving up the sport. The finger-spinner bowled 24 overs in India's first innings, and claimed two wickets. However, he was a touch expensive and leaked 104 runs. The 29-year-old made a thumping comeback in the final innings of the game and picked up four crucial wickets.

ALSO READ | Michael Clarke Lauds David Warner's IPL Record, Slams CA For Not Backing His Leadership

The bowler dismissed Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem. The talented bowler stated that he relished the delivery he bowled to dismiss Indian opener Rohit Sharma and also revealed that he plans to use the particular delivery again in the coming matches. Leach bowled a peach of a delivery to send Sharma packing on Day 4. The batsman was completely beaten by the turn, and the ball ultimately crashed onto his stumps. Moreover, he also wrote that it is essential to keep fighting in a Test match, despite having a bad day in the middle.

ALSO READ | Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan React In Shock After Wasim Jaffer Resigns As Uttarakhand Coach

India vs England Test series: India vs England 2nd Test

India will have a chance to redeem themselves as battle it out with England once again at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The India vs England 2nd Test match is slated to commence from February 13. Fans in Indian can catch the live action of the contest on the Star Sports Network, whereas the live streaming of the encounter will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The contest is of utmost importance for both sides, considering the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Qualification scenarios for the #WTC21 finals:



India can still qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-1



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0



Australia qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman Picks Hardik Pandya Over Ravindra Jadeja As India's Best Finisher In T20Is

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.