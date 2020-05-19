Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene Slams Building Of Another Stadium In Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka government has announced that it will begin the construction of the country's largest cricket stadium in Homagama on Monday. Former Sri Lanka captain and Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardena has criticised the move and believes the addition of another stadium defies logic. The new stadium will be spread over 26 acres in Diyagama (Homagama) and will add to the Island country's eight international stadiums.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma Reveals The Only Country Where Team India Does Not Get Crowd Support

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene criticises Sri Lankan government for building a new stadium

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle. Mumbai Indians coach and former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has slammed that Sri Lankan government and Sri Lanka Cricket for their plans to build another stadium. The former Sri Lankan batting mainstay believes that the existing infrastructure isn’t being utilised to the fullest. Mahela Jayawardene said that Sri Lanka doesn't play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums and the creation of another one is not exactly necessary. The new stadium is expected to host 60,000 spectators and will be the country's largest cricket stadium.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Turns Wordsmith In Describing Painful 2019 World Cup Final Loss

😲😲😲 We don’t even play enough international cricket or domestic first class cricket in the existing stadiums we have ... Do we need another one? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8CgmgiDyy1 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 17, 2020

Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva and Information Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena led a delegation that visited the new stadium site in Diyagama. The board and the government plans to complete the construction of the new stadium in three years, which will also be equipped with floodlights. According to Silva, the stadium is likely to cost a massive $30-40 million.

Also Read: IPL with 5-6 Teams will be beneficial for women's cricket: Smriti Mandhana

Mahela Jayawardena to coach Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Mahela Jayawardene will return to his capacity as a coach when the now postponed IPL 2020. Mahela Jayawardene was part of the backroom set up when the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL for the record fourth time last season. The former Sri Lankan captain could be leading the Mumbai Indians at home with Sri Lanka Cricket offering BCCI to host the tournament in the 'Emerald Isles'.

While there is no development on the subject with BCCI awaiting government clearance for international travel amidst the lockdown. the Mumbai Indians will hope Mahela Jayawardene's experience at home helps them lift an unprecedented fifth IPL title. Mahela Jayawardene was first appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach in 2017 and has overseen two title wins for the Rohit Sharma led-side in three seasons.

Also Read: BCCI Open For Sri Lanka Tour In July 'subject To Government Guidelines': Report