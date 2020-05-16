Rohit Sharma Reveals The Only Country Where Team India Does Not Get Crowd Support

The Indian Cricket Team has received immense support from citizens across the country with fans flocking stadiums in huge numbers every time Team India plays in any part of the country. The team has also received unbelievable crowd support on foreign tours. Irrespective of the location, be it the Lord's in England or the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, the Indian team has never failed to garner crowd support, and has at times, received support even more than the home team.

However, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that there is only one place across the world where the Men in Blue don't get enough crowd support. During an Instagram live session with Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, Sharma stated that the Indian team is not used to playing without any crowd support. He revealed that Bangladesh is the only country where Team India does not get enough support. He added that India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans and when the team makes mistakes, it is criticised from all corners and it is similar in the neighbouring country.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Thinks India's Tour Of Australia Might Be Shortened Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

'Bangladesh is a different side now'

"I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable," Rohit Sharma said. Furthermore, he added that Bangladesh fans really get behind their team and it is a completely different side now. The Hitman stated that Bangladesh team has a sense of eagerness now which was seen in their performances during the 2019 World Cup as well.

READ | IPL With 5-6 Teams Will Be Great For Women's Cricket, Feels Smriti Mandhana

The rivalry between India and Bangladesh has grown intense over the year with the neighbouring country growing more competitive and even better in their game. The Tigers had managed to hand India an unforgettable loss in the 2007 ICC World Cup which showed how they had emerged. Since then, the Indian team has always got the better result in competitive matches but plenty of matches have been taken till the last breath including the recent ones in Nihadas Trophy and Asia Cup.

READ | Kevin Pietersen Reveals Whether Virat Can Break Sachin's Record Of 100 International Tons

'Ronaldo is the King'

During the same live session, when asked whether Rohit loved footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, he first asked who does not love Ronaldo and then went on to say that Ronaldo is the king and what he has done with his career is simply outstanding. The 'Hitman' further added that one must bow down and applaud whatever the five-time Balloon d'Or winner has achieved in his career because it is not easy considering the background he comes from.

The Mumbai Indians skipper then added that the champion footballer had a very rough time at the start and hence, Sharma said that he appreciates all these people who have had a hard time in their career at the start, and towards the end, they have gone on to make it very big out of whatever opportunities they had.

READ | Rahman Reveals How He Escaped MS Dhoni's Stumping; Recollects Asking MSD For His Bat