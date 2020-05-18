Jimmy Neesham Turns Wordsmith In Describing Painful 2019 World Cup Final Loss

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms from time to time. Jimmy Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not. The southpaw was an integral part of New Zealand's World Cup 2019 squad that lost the final by the barest of margins.

Jimmy Neesham opens up on the dramatic World Cup 2019 final

Jimmy Neesham kept his team in the hunt during the Super Over In the 2019 World Cup final against England. Chasing a huge target of 16, Jimmy Neesham hit a maximum off Jofra Archer to bring the target well within the reach. In the end, Jofra Archer and England kept their calm to restrict the Kiwis to 15 to win the World Cup 2019 on the back of a boundary count rule.

The Kiwis needed 2 off the final ball when Martin Guptill was brilliantly run-out by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to deny New Zealand the victory. Now, Jimmy Neesham has opened up on the World Cup 2019 final which was full of drama. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jimmy Neesham said he’s going to remember those 20 centimetres for the next 50 years.

Jimmy Neesham further said that when they got out to bat in the Super Over, getting 16 in a Super Over to win seemed like an improbable task. Jimmy Neesham added that the pressure was pretty well off because no one was going to blame him for not getting 16 in the Super Over. Jimmy Neesham mentioned that it was all about making contact for as long as possible but and added that he will think about that one run and those 20 centimetres for the next 50 years.

Courtesy this win, England went on to win their maiden ODI World Cup after failing to cross the finish line thrice in the 1979, 1987 and 1992 editions respectively. Meanwhile, England had also made it to the semi-finals for the first time since 1992. On the other hand, the Blackcaps were the finalists of the 2015 edition under the captaincy of Brendon McCullum, which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. They once again had to be satisfied being the runners-up four years later after falling agonizingly short.

After the final, many fans and experts have gone on to say that the trophy should have been shared by both sides as neither of them was the winner or loser.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM