Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar Stuns Maharashtra With Match-winning Spell

Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar bowled a breathtaking spell of 3-5 to spin Rajasthan to a comfortable win over Maharashtra in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In Rajasthan’s penultimate Super League Group A game of the tournament, Deepak Chahar won the toss and decided to field first. The move went according to plan as they restricted Maharashtra to just 99-9 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar stuns Maharashtra with figures of 3-5

Rahul Chahar accounted for the wickets of both opening batsmen to leave Maharashtra struggling at 29-2. He then came back and dismissed Nikhil Naik off his final over when the wicketkeeper-batsman threatened to score some quick runs. Rahul Chahar was almost unplayable in the innings as he held an economy rate of just 1.25 after finishing his spell.

In reply, Rajasthan comfortably chased down their target with 3.4 overs to spare. Opening batsman Ankit Lamba scored a fluent 33 and No 3 batter Mahipal Lomror top-scored in the innings with a patient 34-ball 35. Mahipal and Salman Faruk Khan remained unbeaten to see their side through the chase without further damage. Rajasthan will now face Delhi on November 27 for their final Super League game.

Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar was also one of the players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL auction on December 19 in Kolkata. He joins the likes of veteran MI cricketers Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard who will be representing the franchise in next year’s IPL.

