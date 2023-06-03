Mumbai Indians Ramps Up Off-Season Training Camp With Star Players Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Among 35-Probable List

The newly-formed Mumbai selection committee, led by former India cricketer Raju Kulkarni, on Friday named 35 probable players, including big names like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for an off-season training camp scheduled to be held here next week.

Besides, India captain Rohit and Suryakumar, the list also includes Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

But their participation in the camp is unlikely as they are currently in England for the World Test Championship final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the entire IPL due to a lower back injury and is currently recovering after undergoing a surgery in mid April, has also been named for the camp.

The BCCI had informed in a release that Iyer, who will also miss the WTC final, was slated to report to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation in two weeks' time post his surgery.

The list released by the Mumbai selection committee include senior fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni, all-rounder Shivan Dube, who had a terrific IPL for champions Chennai Super Kings, batting mainstay Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw.

Right-arm fast bowler Siddharth Raut, who played a couple of matches for the 41-time champions in the Ranji Trophy last season, has been dropped.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, vice-president Sanjay Naik, secretary Ajinkya Naik, joint-secretary Deepak Patil and members of the apex council on Thursday night hosted the advisory for cricketing matters, which was also attended by former player Milind Rege, Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) chairman Lalchand Rajput among others at the Wankhede Stadium.

The upcoming cricket season was discussed during the gathering here.

Players selected for pre-season camp: Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Arman Jaffer, Jayesh Pokhare, Pranav Kela, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Siddhant Adhatrao, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Harsh Tanna, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Vijay Gohil, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizar Dafedar, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sylvester D'Souza, Saksham Jha, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Aditya Dhumal, Shashank Attarde, Atif Attarwala.