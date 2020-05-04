Ambati Rayudu Doesn't Hesitate In Choosing Between Mumbai Indians And Chennai Super Kings

Indian batsman and CSK star Ambati Rayudu has had an eventful past two years. The Hyderabad batsman, who is infamous for his temper issues, had a terrific IPL 2018 for CSK, which paved the way for his inclusion in the Indian team. Ambati Rayudu performed well for the Indian team and was the designated No. 4, but was later dropped ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a few poor outings ahead of the marquee event.

Ambati Rayudu heaps praise on Chennai Super Kings, call it his favourite franchise

Since then, Ambati Rayudu has retired and then announced his comeback as well. Ambati Rayudu is one of the few players who has played for Mumbai Indians, as well as, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Ambati Rayudu started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010 and remained with the franchise till 2017 before he was bagged by CSK in IPL 2018.

Now, Ambati Rayudu has opened on the differences between both the franchises and has also gone on to pick his favourite between the two. In an Instagram live session with CSK's official Instagram handle, Ambati Rayudu said that there were a lot of differences and he feels more comfortable at CSK. He added that CSK will be his favourite team even after he retires from cricket.

Ambati Rayudu admitted that he got more batting chances at CSK than he got at Mumbai Indians. Ambati Rayudu further said that at CSK, the atmosphere was pretty calm and they have a lot more faith in a player's abilities, while MI is more of a ‘play-your-role’ kind of setup.

Ambati Rayudu also heaped praise on CSK fans. He said that CSK fans are emotional like how South Indians are and added that they have knowledge about the game. He also went on to say that even when playing for India, they don’t see such a fan base.

Rayudu's opinion was similar to that of his current CSK and former Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh, who claimed recently in an Instagram live chat with MI skipper Rohit Sharma that the situation is often much more relaxed at CSK, perhaps because the pressure of winning is much lesser there.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI