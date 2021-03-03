Mumbai Indians Twitter Fanbase Posts Funniest Comments Over Query On Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up for the series-deciding fourth Test match against the visiting England team. On Tuesday, March 2, he took to Twitter and posted an update before heading out to another training session along with his national teammates. Carrying a large bag with his initials imprinted on it, Pandya’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians were quick to pounce on the opportunity of making fun of one of their elite cricketers.

Hardik Pandya gears up for India vs England 4th Test

Also Read | Ex-England Cricketer Seeks Deduction In India's WTC Points If 4th Test Pitch Is 'poor'

Mumbai Indians Twitter account makes fun of latest Hardik Pandya Twitter post

A day after Hardik Pandya’s post, the Mumbai Indians Twitter account mocked the size of the cricketer’s kitbag. In the caption, they asked their fans and followers if they were to pick up anything from Pandya’s bag, “What would it be?”. Apparently, fans were equally quick to the task as they came up with hilarious responses in the comments section.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Mumbai Indians’ hilarious query regarding Hardik Pandya.

Also Read | Team India Sweat It Out During Practice Session Ahead Of Crucial 4th Test Against England

His bat. Pretty lightweight and he uses it like a light saber. pic.twitter.com/DA9GOfOTlV — Sandeep Mogadala (@sandeep_sep19) March 3, 2021

His entire bag i guess 😂😂😂😂 — Shlok (@Shlok2105) March 3, 2021

Snacks and biscuits 😋😋 — Vikkram Rhaju (@vikkram_tamilan) March 3, 2021

Mumbai Indians players for IPL 2021 season

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced a list of all their retentions from their previous squad. Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya himself and other star-attractions like Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah were among the 18 cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. At the auction, the team management further enhanced their squad with seven new additions in the form of Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Piyush Chawla among others.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Reacts To Imran Khan Being Pakistan's PM, PBKS Batsman Leaves Fans Amused

Here is a look at the entire list of Mumbai Indians players for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

A look into Mumbai Indians players

7⃣ new signings 😎

4⃣ foreign buys 🛩️

2⃣ squad players taking the next step 💙



📰 Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021

IPL 2021 venue and schedule updates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with several IPL 2021 schedule and venue updates. They have shortlisted five stadiums, namely the grounds at Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore as potential IPL 2021 venues. The IPL 2021 season itself is scheduled to commence sometime in April, i.e. a few weeks after the conclusion of England’s ongoing tour of India. The BCCI is expected to reveal the entire IPL 2021 schedule in the coming days.

Also Read | Pakistan Attacks India's Win Over England; Imran Khan's PTI Endorses Vaughan's Pitch Jibe

Image source: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.