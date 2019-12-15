Mumbai Lad Shivam Dube Makes ODI Debut Against West Indies At Chepauk In Chennai

Young Mumbai lad Shivam Dube made his One Day International debut on Sunday in the first ODI against West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Dube who featured in the recently concluded T20 series against West Indies had made his T20 debut in Indian colours against Bangladesh in November. The all-rounder scored a fiery knock against West Indies in the second T20 as he scored a quickfire 54 off just 30 deliveries.

Agarwal replaces Dhawan, Thakur in for Bhuvi

The first ODI against West Indies featured multiple changes in the squad as opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to recover from his injury whereas pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar had to be left out of the squad after sustaining an injury in one of the training sessions. Dhawan has been replaced by Test opener, Mayank Agarwal whereas Shardul Thakur has been drafted into the squad in place of injured Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. India batting coach, Vikram Rathod while addressing the media on the eve of the first ODI showed faith in Mayank Agarwal and said that the Karnataka batsman has a good record in the 50-overs format at the 'A' level. "Mayank Agarwal, again he has done so well in domestic cricket for many years, got into the Test team, did really well, one day cricket again his record at A level, I think, he is averaging more than 50, he has got a good Vijay Hazare this year as well. "Looking at the overall picture, we are all happy to see him in the squad in this format as well. Let's see if he gets an opportunity and wherever he gets an opportunity, we are hoping he does well," Rathour added. He played down concerns about the middle-order not getting enough opportunity owing to the top-order's exploits. "That's a difficult problem to address when the top order is doing But I don't think we can do anything as a team to address it."

Cotrell picks up 2 quick wickets

In the first ODI that is currently underway at the Chepauk Stadium, the visitors won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked comfortable until pacer Sheldon Cotrell trapped Rahul and got his wicket. The seventh over also saw Cotrell shine as he scalped Captain Kohli's wicket. At the end of eight overs, India had scored 29 runs for the loss of two wickets.

