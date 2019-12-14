Skipper Pollard Happy About Dwayne Bravo's Return To T20 Cricket

Ahead of the first ODI against India on Sunday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said that he was happy to hear about Dwayne Bravo's comeback news to T20 cricket. This comes after West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his comeback from retirement in T20 cricket, making himself available for upcoming series and the T20 World Cup in 2020, particularly. Bravo had called it quits from all formats of the game in 2018 after a bitter spat with West Indies Cricket Board President Dave Cameron.

'Great news for us'

Addressing the media on eve of the first ODI, Kieron Pollard said, "It is great news for us, having a guy of Bravo's calibre coming back into the team. He has categorically stated that it is for T20 cricket but tomorrow we have an important ODI game right which is more important than WT20. I am happy as a captain to know that you have a guy of that calibre available for selection. Players in the dressing room are happy as well but as we speak right now we have a more important job at hand right now which is the ODI game we have to play tomorrow."

Responding to a question regarding the lack of a proper system that leads to talent not living up to the potential, Pollar said that the talent is there, however, it’s just a matter of us harnessing the talent.

He said, "We have to find a way to do it and find a way to make our talent into realisation in terms of runs and wickets and performances on the cricket field. So, it’s going to be a collective effort, not only from us players, from the team management but the guys in the offices back home as well and I’m sure there are lots of other people backing the talent and backing us to do well. We are going to come together and we hopefully put things together."

