After a thriller vs Bangalore, Mumbai steadied the ship with some consistent cricket and a win over Punjab this week. Put in to bat first, Mumbai started off slowly and were two down early in the powerplay. However, Rohit Sharma's excellent innings combined with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard’s quickfire cameos ensured Mumbai got to a defendable total. Ishan Kishan was in good touch last game, however, his performance tonight was more on the patchy side as he struggled to get going.

Punjab slipped up in their decision making and were left without an experienced bowler for their death overs. Jimmy Neesham and Gowtham were left to bowl three overs with Pollard and Pandya at the crease and the pair made merry as they helped Mumbai cruise to a total of 191.

Mumbai vs Punjab: Rohit Sharma's side a picture of consistency

Going into the chase, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were in great form, and there was hope that they would help the team complete the chase. Skipper KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal did get off to a great start. For the fifth over Rohit Sharma introduced Bumrah, who sent the in-form Mayank Agarwal packing.

From the other end, the very next over Karun Nair walked back without scoring and put more pressure on the batting that was to come, and within a matter of a couple of overs Punjab found themselves in a situation they would not have wanted to be at this stage. KL Rahul departed after missing a ball that crashed into his stumps.

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran were out there to embark on a rescue job for Punjab but the required run rate kept climbing. In addition, the pitch already started slowing down as well, and Punjab did not find themselves back in the game as they ended up losing by a margin of 48 runs.

Mumbai vs Punjab: Fans react to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's impressive win in Abu Dhabi

The Mumbai fans were the happiest as they saw an all-round performance from their team, with both the batting and bowling clicking and were overjoyed with the display. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the victory and have now claimed that Mumbai are seemingly back to their best.

•If decock misses out Rohit will get you



•If they both misses out SKY, Ishan will get you



•If they all misses out hardik and pollard will get you



And bumrah will always get you!!!!



This is my champion team @mipaltan 💙💙💙#MI #OneFamily #KXIPvsMI #MIvsKXIP #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/KQu6ur9Jbe — . (@imvk__) October 1, 2020

