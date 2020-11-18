Munaf Patel To Represent Kandy Tuskers In Upcoming Edition Of Lanka Premier League

Munaf Patel becomes the second Indian player after his former Indian team-mate Irfan Pathan to participate in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that gets underway this Saturday i.e. November 21. Patel will be representing the Kandy Tuskers this season. Coincidentally, the Tuskers had also roped in Irfan as well for this season.

Munaf's signing was officially confirmed by the Lanka Premier Lanka on Twitter that read 'Confirmed Former India Fast Bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to @KandyTuskers.

Munaf Patel's cricketing career

Munaf Patel had represented India in 13 Test and 70 One Day Internationals from 2006 to 2011. He was an integral member of the Indian squad that had lifted their second World Cup in the 2011 edition. The Gujarat-based cricketer's last international outing was against England in September 2011.

The tall pacer announced his retirement from the game in November 2018. Patel had an excellent outing in the 2011 World Cup as he was India's third-highest wicket-taker in the showpiece event with 11 scalps in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.36.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo Kings will take on Galle Gladiators in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 21. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota will be hosting the two semi-finals as well as the summit clash. The first semi-final will be played on December 13 while the second one will be held on the very next day i.e. December 14.

The tournament decider will be played on December 16.

