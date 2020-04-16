Murali Vijay Names 'beautiful' Australian Women's Cricketer For Choice Of Dinner Date

The coronavirus outbreak has brought life to a halt across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The India lockdown was extended to May 3 after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Murali Vijay wants to go on a dinner date with Ellyse Perry

Cricketers are using this time off to interact with their fans. Over the last couple of weeks, several cricketers have been doing Q and A sessions with their fans. Some cricketers have also gone live on Instagram and have spoken on a range of topics. The latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is CSK star Murali Vijay. The Tamil Nadu batsman was seen in an Instagram live session with sports producer Rupha Ramani.

During the live session, the interviewer asked Murali Vijay to pick two players with whom he would like to go for dinner. To which Murali Vijay took the name of Australia women's cricketer Ellyse Perry and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Murali Vijay said Ellyse Perry and added that he wants to have dinner with her as she is so beautiful. Murali Vijay further took the name of Shikhar Dhawan and said he is a fun guy. Murali Vijay also said that Shikhar Dhawan will speak Hindi and he will be conversing in Tamil.

Murali Vijay also revealed about CSK's functioning as a team over the years. Murali Vijay believes that CSK is a special team. He also added that every player in the side is a legendary cricketer in international cricket. It is a great honour for him to come in the CSK team as a youngster at the beginning and learn a lot from the seniors.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI