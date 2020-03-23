Ellyse Perry's Motivational Message To World Cup-winning Australia Women's Team Revealed

Australia Women retained their Women's T20 World Cup title after crushing India in the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, 2020. The two teams had earlier faced each other in the opening match of the tournament and Indian spinner Poonam Yadav paved the way for the team's win over Australia. The final was a completely one-sided affair though as the Australia Women dominated all three departments of the game to shatter India Women's dream of winning the title.

According to a report published by a leading cricket website, Australia Women coach Matthew Mott said that it was all-rounder Ellyse Perry who spurred the team all the way to win the title.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes And Quinton De Kock In One Single Post

Women's T20 World Cup: Matthew Mott reveals Ellyse Perry message

Australia Women coach Matthew Mott Ellyse Perry revealed that Perry had urged the Australia Women to make sure that it had got 'soul in the group' while they stood on the brink of elimination from the Women's T20 World Cup. The coach revealed about players admitting to being nervous and telling that they hadn't been playing like they normally did and weren't certain about their gameplan going ahead.

Also Read: Injured Ellyse Perry To Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out For 6 Months

Perry insisted that the Australian team members looked out for each other and through their body language, improve their game and show their unity as well. Perry also emphasized on the importance of partnerships, which Mott feels got better as the tournament progressed for Australia. Perry's message certainly did wonders as the Australia Women got their act together and registered wins over Bangladesh, New Zealand and amidst Sydney's showers in the semi-final, South Africa before beating India in the final at the MCG.

Also Read: Womens T20 World Cup: India Women's Radha Yadav Wants Father To Stop Selling Vegetables

Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry injury

While the Australia Women went onto lift the Women's T20 World Cup, the Ellyse Perry injury news was a major setback for them as she missed the last two games of Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury. She suffered the injury during Australia's final group game of the Women's T20 World Cup against New Zealand. She was recently ruled out of action for at least six months after she underwent surgery for the same.

Also Read: Poonam Yadav Reveals Favourite Men's Cricketer Of All Time And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry stats

During the Women's T20 World Cup, Perry scored just 26 runs from the 4 matches, she played in the Women's T20 World Cup tournament. In the bowling department, Perry spiked up just 1 wicket while conceding 65 runs in 4 matches.