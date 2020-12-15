Mushfiqur Rahim Fined 25% Of Match Fee For Nearly Hitting Team-mate During A T20 Match

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. The stumper had almost hit his team-mate, Nasun Ahmed, during a recent encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.

BCB takes action against Rahim

The wicket-keeper batsman was found guilty of showing insulting gesture towards Ahmed during the match against Fortune Barishal, which constitutes a Level 1 (2.6) Offence.

"In addition to the sanction imposed, one (01) demerit point has been added to the player's disciplinary record," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in an official statement. "Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if Mushfiqur reaches four (04) or more demerit points in the tournament, the points will then be converted into match suspension and he will be banned. Four demerit points equate to a ban from one (01) match," the statement further read.

Mushfiqur Rahim loses his composure

On the final ball of the 18th over of Barishal's run chase, left-handed batsman Atif Hossain tried to play an aggressive pull shot with the intention of clearing the distance as his team needed 45 runs off the 19 deliveries. However, he failed to time the ball as a result of which it took the top edge of the bat and went a long way up in the air.

It should have been an easy catch for young Ahmed who was stationed at short fine-leg but keeper Rahim had other plans as he wanted to take the catch which he eventually did. After successfully completing a running catch, the stumper turned behind and tried to hit Nasun in the heat of the moment. Their team-mates had to intervene before things got out of control.

In the end, the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side managed a narrow win by 9 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)

