Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Mushfiqur Rahim Loses Temper During Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match, Nearly Hits Team-mate

Veteran Bangladeshi stumper Mushfiqur Rahim nearly hit his team-mate, Nasun Ahmed after a misunderstanding while going for a catch during a T20 game

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim ran into controversy during a match in Bangabandhu T20 Cup when he almost hit his team-mate Nasun Ahmed. The incident took place after there was a misunderstanding between both of them while going for a catch.

Mushfiqur Rahim loses his composure

The incident happened during a recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal. On the final ball of the 18th over of Barishal's run chase, left-handed batsman Atif Hossain tried to play an aggressive pull shot with the intention of clearing the distance as his team needed 45 runs off the 19 deliveries. However, he failed to time the ball as a result of which it took the top edge of the bat and went a long way up in the air. 

It should have been a regular catch for Nasun Ahmed who was stationed at short fine-leg but keeper Rahim had other plans as he wanted to take the catch which he eventually did. After successfully completing a running catch, the stumper turns behind and tried to hit Nasun in the heat of the moment. Their team-mates had to intervene before things got out of control. 

Even the netizens were annoyed with the Dhaka captain's arrogant behaviour and he was brutally trolled for disrespecting his junior player. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Ajit Agarkar Expects Shubman Gill To Be India's Middle-order Batsman In Aus Test Series

 

READ: Alex Carey Gives It Back To Allan Border After He Had Questioned Australia A's Attitude

Dhaka pull off an extraordinary win

Beximco Dhaka had posted 150/8 from their 20 overs riding on a solid knock of 54 from Yasir Ali and an important 43 from Mushfiqur Rahim after electing to bat first. In reply, Fortune Barishal had lost their top-order for 96 before Atif Hossain (55) kept them in the hunt. Nonetheless, once he was dismissed for a 35-ball 55 in the 17th over, the lower-order could not show much resistance and they were restricted to 141/9.  The Mushfiqur Rahim-led side managed a narrow win by 9 runs. 

READ: Rishabh Pant Reveals What Had Charged Him Up To Score A Century Against Australia A

READ: Justin Langer Says Chris Green 'looks In Really Good Spirits' To Make His Test Debut

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Virat Kohli's first Test innings on Australian soil in 2011 making hosts play mind games?

3 mins ago

Justin Langer says Chris Green 'looks in really good spirits' to make his Test debut

1 hour ago

AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview

2 hours ago

Alex Carey gives it back to Allan Border after he had questioned Australia A's attitude

2 hours ago

Ajit Agarkar expects Shubman Gill to be India's middle-order batsman in Aus Test series

3 hours ago

CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview

3 hours ago
VIDEOS