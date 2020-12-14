Mushfiqur Rahim Loses Temper During Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match, Nearly Hits Team-mate

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim ran into controversy during a match in Bangabandhu T20 Cup when he almost hit his team-mate Nasun Ahmed. The incident took place after there was a misunderstanding between both of them while going for a catch.

Mushfiqur Rahim loses his composure

The incident happened during a recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal. On the final ball of the 18th over of Barishal's run chase, left-handed batsman Atif Hossain tried to play an aggressive pull shot with the intention of clearing the distance as his team needed 45 runs off the 19 deliveries. However, he failed to time the ball as a result of which it took the top edge of the bat and went a long way up in the air.

It should have been a regular catch for Nasun Ahmed who was stationed at short fine-leg but keeper Rahim had other plans as he wanted to take the catch which he eventually did. After successfully completing a running catch, the stumper turns behind and tried to hit Nasun in the heat of the moment. Their team-mates had to intervene before things got out of control.

Even the netizens were annoyed with the Dhaka captain's arrogant behaviour and he was brutally trolled for disrespecting his junior player. Here are some of the reactions.

Although it was like a 'heat of the moment' during a tensed match. But still,this is 'Not Acceptable'.....particularly from a senior player like Mushfiqur Rahim...

*pic collected#Mushfiq #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/71YgzGdBFJ — Ali Shahriyar Bappa (@AliShahriarAmin) December 14, 2020

Dhaka pull off an extraordinary win

Beximco Dhaka had posted 150/8 from their 20 overs riding on a solid knock of 54 from Yasir Ali and an important 43 from Mushfiqur Rahim after electing to bat first. In reply, Fortune Barishal had lost their top-order for 96 before Atif Hossain (55) kept them in the hunt. Nonetheless, once he was dismissed for a 35-ball 55 in the 17th over, the lower-order could not show much resistance and they were restricted to 141/9. The Mushfiqur Rahim-led side managed a narrow win by 9 runs.

