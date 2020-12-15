Yuvraj Singh, Pietersen, Gayle & Others To Participate In 'Ultimate Kricket Challenge'

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will be back on the 22 yards come December 24 in the upcoming Ultimate Kricket Challenge which will be held in Dubai. At the same time, the two-time world champion has also vowed to emulate his feat of hitting six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 2007 where he had smashed Stuart Broad to all parts of the ground.

'Hoping for a great show in Dubai': Yuvraj Singh

“Cricket has been at the heart of every Indian fan and, but it needs to constantly evolve, constantly excite. UKC is that evolution. This brand-new format is wonderful. It’s what Cricket is about. Player versus player. No distractions. One on one. It’s exciting and it’s the future of Cricket that I know will strike a chord with viewers and fans. I am up for this challenge to be the best in the world and hope to emulate my 2007 T20 World Cup feat of six consecutive sixes in the UKC as well. Hoping for a great show in Dubai and to beat all the others,” said Yuvi ahead of the inaugural edition of UKC.

Other cricketers to feature in the UKC

While the 2011 World Cup winner will be making his presence felt in the first-ever Ultimate Kricket Challenge, there are other big names in world cricket who also will be making an impact in the upcoming tournament. They include the likes of Caribbean power-hitter Chris Gayle, former English skipper Kevin Pietersen, Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan, 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

The rules in UKC

The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new cricket rules in a new one-on-one cricket match format. Each match will consist of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15 balls each in every match.

Two points are awarded for a UKC contender winning a match in the league stage and the UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match is the winner. The top 4 UKC contenders from the league rounds enter the semi-finals, which are knock-out matches. A UKC Contender while batting can gain runs only after they complete a physical run. The scoring is divided into 6 scoring zones: Zone A - 1 run, Zone B- 1 run, Zone C - 2 runs, Zone D - 3 runs, Zone E - with a bounce 4 runs, Zone E- direct 6 runs.

However, if a batter who hits the bullseye (behind the bowler) scores 12 runs and gains an extra ball to play. Bullseye on the square of wickets will get the batter 4 runs. Every time a batter gets out, 5 runs are deducted from the total.

