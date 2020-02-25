Mushfiqur Rahim Opens Up On BIZARRE 'dinosaur' Celebration After 203* Vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh are playing Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Dhaka and are in a commanding position. They bowled out Zimbabwe for 265 and posted a mammoth total of 560/6 in the first innings of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test match. The top scorers in this total were their skipper Mominul Haque and the wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. The duo stitched a 200-plus run partnership and propelled their team to a massive total. Mominul Haque scored 132 while Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 203 in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test match.

Mushfiqur Rahim celebration: Why did Bangladesh batsman celebrate?

However, what made the news was once again the Mushfiqur Rahim celebration after reaching his double ton in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test match. After reaching the milestone, Mushfiqur Rahim was seen emulating a dinosaur with his mouth wide open, eyes popping out and hands positioned like claws. When he was asked about his quirky Mushfiqur Rahim celebration by Bangladeshi reporters, he said that his son loved dinosaurs, so when he reached his double ton, he decided to do the Mushfiqur Rahim celebration for him because he loved dinosaurs.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mushfiqur Rahim celebration succeeded by declaration

In the process, he also became the leading run-scorer for his country in Test cricket as he went past Tamim Iqbal, who had a tally of 4364 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim now has 4413 runs in 70 Tests at an average of 47.16. He has scored 21 fifties, 7 hundreds and 3 double-hundreds.

Mushfiqur Rahim and his teammates are infamous for their weird celebrations and this was just an example of that. But, this time around, the wicket-keeper had a reason to rejoice, given that his team is in a great position in the match. Bangladesh now have a firm grip on the game.

After gaining a lead of 295, Bangladesh bowlers did exceedingly well to reduce the visitors to 114 for 5. Nayeem Hasan picked up 3 wickets while Taijul Islam grabbed one wicket. They are now 5 wickets away from winning the Test.

BAN vs ZIM live streaming

The BAN vs Zim live streaming in India can be found on Hotstar and Jio TV.

IMAGE COURTESY: MDHABIBRRAHMAN3 TWITTER