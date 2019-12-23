Mushfiqur Rahim Reacts After Being Snubbed By All Franchises During IPL 2020 Auction

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's dreams of playing in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) is well and truly over. He failed to receive a bid from any of the eight franchises. The Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman remained unsold in the recently-concluded player's auction in Kolkata. Even before the auction, Mushfiqur Rahim had not put his name in the pool. However, his name was included in the final 338-man list after a request from the franchises.

Also Read: Mushfiqur Rahim Returns For IPL 2020 Auction After Slamming BPL Salary Gap

IPL 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim base price

The right-handed batsman had his base price set at Rs 75 lakh and he failed to find a buyer at the auction. None of the eight teams seemed interested when his name was announced at the player auction. He wasn't the only player to get the snub. Along with him, Bangladeshi teammate Mustafizur Rahman also went unsold at the auction. Reacting to the snub, Mushfiqur said that he did not want to send his name as he knew no one would be picking him.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Auction: Bangladesh Keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Declines IPL Offer

IPL 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim on getting IPL snub

Speaking after the Bangladesh Premier League game between his side Khulna Tigers and Rangers, he said that he didn't want to send his name at first because he thought no one is going to pick him. He further said that when IPL authorities sent in the request, he thought there may be some chance. He added that getting selected was not in his control and it is not a big issue for him.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla's ₹6.75 Crore Deal Leaves CSK Fans Agonized On Twitter

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins becomes expensive player at auction

Australian Pat Cummins was the most expensive pick at the auction. He was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore. Cummins also became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of IPL. He surpassed England all-rounder Ben Stokes (who was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14.5 crore at the 2018 auction). Cummins' teammate Glenn Maxwell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore while Royal Challengers Bangalore paid Rs 10 crore for South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

Alo Read: IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Compelling Reason To Bring Glenn Maxwell On Board