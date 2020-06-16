Bangladesh Wicket-keeper Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Raises His Voice Against Racism

Star Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has come forward and raised his voice against racism. It so happened that the star-studded West Indian players including the likes of Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, etc. had claimed that they had been targetted as well in the wake of the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement due to the death of George Floyd.

'Say no to racism': Mushfiqur Rahim

Taking to Instagram, the wicket-keeper batsman had posted a placard that read: 'I hate Racism. Say no to Racism'.

Darren Sammy on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Darren Sammy has turned out to be a vocal supporter of the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement which spurred due to the death of an African-American citizen named George Floyd. On June 2, the cricketer also called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) to raise their voice against racism in the game.

Last Monday, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper had shared a video in which he said that he has played cricket all over the world and has been loved and embraced by all dressing rooms he has been in. Later, Sammy revealed that he recently learned the meaning of a specific word by listening to an Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj while recalling his experience in the IPL by saying that he was called by the same word by some of his then Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates.

Following the Darren Sammy racism claim, his teammate Chris Gayle has come out in his support and said that he also faced racism during his career and cricket is not free of the menace. Chris Gayle in his tweet wrote that it’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what they have experienced over the years. CSK's Dwayne Bravo too backed Sammy's claims, asking the cricket and sports fraternity in general to respect dark-skinned people equally as the rest.

