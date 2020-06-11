Darren Sammy Blasts Indian Fan On Twitter For Downplaying Controversial Racist Word

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Wednesday responded to a Twitter user, who downplayed his accusation on being racially abused by his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates. The Twitter user, who is presumably Indian, tried to explain Sammy that the word 'Kalu' is not always a racial slur and it depends in what context is it being used.

Darren Sammy tweet on racism stuns social media

Recently, the Darren Sammy tweet about racist remarks used against him, went viral on Tuesday. In the video, Sammy alleged that he along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera were subjected to racism during their time with the SRH franchise in IPL, without naming anyone. He also expressed his anger and revealed that he will seek an explanation from his former teammates, who referred to him by that word.

recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word. I saw u as brothers https://t.co/Ouf7eh5Yu8 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 9, 2020

Darren Sammy racism: West Indies star replies to a cricket fan's tweet

A Twitter user replied to Sammy, giving an example of how his grandmother used to call him 'kalu' in an affectionate way as it is often used in Indian society out of affection and love and not necessarily in a demeaning manner. Darren Sammy was quick to point out that any word which has a racial connotation should not be used by anyone. Here is Darren Sammy's tweet -

So if there can be a racist slur to it I don’t think it should be used. https://t.co/PaaTco0ibs — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 10, 2020

Darren Sammy on Monday shared a video in which he said that he has played cricket all over the world and has been loved and embraced by all dressing rooms he has been in. Later, Sammy revealed that he recently learnt the meaning of a specific word by listening to an Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj while recalling his experience in the IPL by saying that he was called by the same word by some of his then SRH teammates.

Darren Sammy racism: Chris Gayle backs teammates

Following the Darren Sammy racism claim, his teammate Chris Gayle has come out in his support and said that he also faced racism during his career and cricket is not free of the menace. Chris Gayle in his tweet wrote that it’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what they have experienced over the years. CSK's Dwayne Bravo too backed Sammy's claims, asking the cricket and sports fraternity in general to respect dark-skinned people equally as the rest.

Darren Sammy racism: Ishant Sharma slammed by fans

While the Darren Sammy tweet on racism went viral, his former SRH teammate and Team India test pacer Ishant Sharma was as the receiving end from fans on social media. Following Darren Sammy's racism claim, a picture of Ishant Sharma from 2014 went viral in which he is posing with then SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Darren Sammy. In the caption, the pacer indeed called Darren Sammy 'kalu', strengthening the West Indian's claims.

