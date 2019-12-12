Mushfiqur Rahim Returns For IPL 2020 Auction After Slamming BPL Salary Gap

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim returned to IPL auction fold after earlier dropping out of the bidding event. Earlier this month, Rahim pulled out his name from the upcoming IPL 2020 auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. The cricketer has once again decided to go under the hammer and was among the 24 new players requested by IPL franchises for the auction. His decision to take part in the league’s auction comes after he criticised the player’s salary system in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Mushfiqur Rahim ponders IPL 2020 auction u-turn after lamenting Bangladesh paycheck

Mushfiqur Rahim is leading Khulna Tigers in the ongoing seventh season of BPL. The veteran Bangladeshi cricketer recently raised his voice regarding the payment gap between overseas players and local players. The BPL salary system indicates that A+ category of Bangladesh cricketers receive TK 50 lakhs while A+ category of foreign cricketers receive TK 84 lakhs. On the other hand, Bangladesh A category players receive TK 25 lakhs and the foreign players of the same category receive TK 56 lakhs.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

The 66-Test veteran highlighted the salary gap by saying that it is not fair on the local players. He asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to look at other T20 leagues which give importance to their local players. The stylish batsman was also hopeful that the situation will be resolved by next year’s BPL.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna Tigers will open their campaign in the ongoing league with a game against Chattogram Challengers. The match is scheduled to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 12.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari