Muttiah Muralitharan Net Worth, Endorsements And ₹20 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Efforts

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan announced his international retirement after the 2011 World Cup in India. The off-spinner is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers ever to grace the game. With 800 wickets in Tests and 534 of them in ODIs, Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most wickets in both formats by any bowler in the history of the sport. Here, we take a look at some details regarding the Muttiah Muralitharan net worth and the latest Muttiah Muralitharan donation figures.

Muttiah Muralitharan net worth and other details

Muttiah Muralitharan net worth

According to celebrityhow.com, Muttiah Muralitharan net worth is estimated to be between ₹45 crore to ₹50 crore as of February 2020. Some of Muttiah Muralitharan net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board as a former Sri Lankan cricket player. The aforementioned Muttiah Muralitharan net worth also includes his salary from several Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts and through his endorsement deals with brands like Lafarge, Indian Oil Corporation, Royal Stag, KFC and Peter England.

Muttiah Muralitharan donation

According to reports, Muttiah Muralitharan recently donated LKR 5 million, i.e. ₹20.11 lakh to the Sri Lankan government for helping the coronavirus-affected people in the country. Muttiah Muralitharan donation to the government will help Sri Lankan citizens in combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The cricketer joins a long list of celebrities from the cricketing fraternity to donate to the cause.

Muttiah Muralitharan in IPL 2020

Muttiah Muralitharan was expected to assist Sunrisers Hyderabad as their bowling coach in the now-postponed IPL 2020. Ever since his retirement from IPL as a player in 2014, the spin wizard has been involved with the franchise as team’s bowling mentor since the 2015 season. However, the fans of the cricketer will have to wait a while as the upcoming edition is likely to face further delays going ahead due to the impact of coronavirus.

Disclaimer: The above Muttiah Muralitharan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

