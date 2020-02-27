NAM Vs IR A Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And 2nd ODI Match Preview

Ireland A will face Namibia in the second ODI of the Ireland Tour of South Africa 2020 at Irene Villagers on February 27. The NAM vs IR A live match will begin at 1:30 PM on Thursday. The series is currently led by Namibia, who won the first ODI on Wednesday. Here are the NAM vs IR A live score, NAM vs IR A head to head, NAM vs IR A live telecast in India and other details for the NAM vs IR A live match.

NAM vs IR A live telecast in India

There is no NAM vs IR A live telecast in India for the 2nd ODI.

NAM vs IR A 2nd ODI: NAM vs IR A live score

The NAM vs IR A live score for the NAM vs IR A 2nd ODI can be viewed on Cricket Ireland's official Twitter handle. The page shares regular score updates, pictures, and happenings from the match live. All NAM vs IR A live scores and match updates can be viewed on ICC's official website as well.

👏👏👏 Congratulations to Namibia for a 7-wicket victory today in the first of two 50-over matches.



Final scorecard: https://t.co/Nh9tA6emQL#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/YkCgG9MZJt — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) February 26, 2020

NAM vs IR A live match: Pitch and weather report

The Irene Villagers Cricket Ground in Pretoria is used for unofficial and List A matches and has a pitch that supports batsmen well. In the matches that have been documented well, it can be observed that the team batting first is usually able to pull off a victory. Wednesday's match, however, had Namibia chase down Ireland's total with relative ease. According to AccuWeather, Pretoria will see a high temperature of 31 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 18 degrees Celcius. Very low chances of rain exist for the day.

NAM vs IR A head to head: Match preview

In the NAM vs IR A head to head, Namibia are currently leading the series with a victory in the first ODI. Ireland A set a total of 228 for the Namibians to chase in their innings. Their best batsmen in the game were George Dockrell and Curtis Campher. Namibia's best bowlers in the game were Ben Shikongo and Craig Williams. In return, Namibia won by seven wickets and their best batsmen were Stephen Baard and N Davin. Ireland's most effective bowlers were Josh Little and Shane Getkate.

Ireland A will be the probable winners of the NAM vs IR A live match. This match will conclude the NAM vs IR A live scores.

