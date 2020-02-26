Rahul Dravid's Sons Samit And Anvay Finish As Top 2 Scorers In School Cricket Match

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid continued his glorious run in Under-14 cricket. The legendary cricketer's son slammed yet another century on Tuesday to guide Mallya Aditi International School to make it to the semi-final of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament. Samit Dravid recently grabbed headlines for slamming two double tons within a span of two months.

Rahul Dravid sons Samit and Anvay guide their team to victory

Samit Dravid scored 166 runs off 131 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and guided his team to a massive total of 330. He contributed with the ball as well as he grabbed four wickets for 35 runs. Vidyashilp Academy failed to chase the target as they could only manage 182 runs in 38.5 overs, before getting bowled out. Besides Samit, Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay Dravid also scored a brilliant fifty and fell short of his hundred by just 10 runs.

Samit Dravid scores two double tons in three months

Samit Dravid recently smashed his second double-century in less than three months. His most recent one came against Mallya Aditi International School in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II in Bengaluru. Samit Dravid scored 204 runs in 256 balls, which included 33 boundaries. He also picked up two wickets and helped his team in winning the match by 267 runs.

In December 2019, he had played an impressive knock of 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. The staggering knock came for the Vice President's XI in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru. He backed up his first-innings effort with a 94 in the second innings for his team.

He also scalped three wickets from the Dharwad Zone's batting line-up. Samit Dravid ended with figures of 3-26 to deliver a fine all-round performance in the game. However, the match between the two teams eventually ended in a draw.

IMAGE CREDIT: REPUBLIC WORLD