NAM Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

UAE and Namibia will face off in the United States tri-nation series. This is the 20th One day International (ODI) in the 24-match ODI series. The match will be played in Oman on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. Let us look at the NAM vs UAE Dream11 preview, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.

NAM vs UAE Match Schedule

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date: January 6, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM (IST)

NAM vs UAE Match Preview

Namibia are placed 4th on the points table having played 4 games so far. They have won three while losing out on one occasion. UAE are placed fifth on the table with just 1 win, while being defeated in 3 games. Chirag Suri has been phenomenal for UAE, having scored 266 runs in 9 matches, while Rohan Mustafa has bagged 11 wickets in 8 games. Junaid Siddiqui, on the other hand, has bagged 10 wickets in his last 4 games.

NAM vs UAE Playing 11s

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, , Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

UAE: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Usman, Ahmed Raza (C), Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Waheed Ahmed

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-captain: Ahmed Raza

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams

All rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Bernard Scholtz

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Namibia are the favourites to win against UAE.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

