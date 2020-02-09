Naseem Shah Becomes Youngest Player To Bag A Test Hat-trick In 1st Test Against Bangladesh

With the return of Test cricket to Pakistan, the team provided another occasion for fans to rejoice as 16-year-old Naseem Shah bagged a hat-trick in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. Pakistan, who already have an upper-hand in the match, asserted a complete dominance as teenager Shah rattled Bangladeshi batsman. At 16 years and 359 days, Naseem Shah is now the youngest player to achieve a Test hat-trick. Shah has bagged 5 wickets so far in the match.

Shah's magnificent hat-trick

In the 40th over of the second innings of Bangladesh, Shah struck thrice to achieve the feat and inscribe his name in history. Shah first trapped Shanto's leg before the wicket and then went on to scalp the wicket of Taijul Islam for a golden duck. The 16-year-old then got the wicket of Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah as Haris Sohail caught him at slip. Twitter exploded with reactions as the teenager achieved the feat. Here are some of the reactions:

Naseem Shah 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xPchcRMSdK — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 9, 2020

Babar Azam continues fiery form

A healthy 10,000-strong holiday crowd had come in anticipation of popular batsman Babar Azam scoring a double hundred. But resuming at 342-3, Pakistan lost Azam to the first ball of the day. Azam seemed caught in two minds whether to play or leave a length delivery from pace bowler Abu Jayed and edged to Mohammad Mithun at first slip. Pakistan was bowled out by the visitors at 445.

Azam's 143 was his fifth Test hundred and a masterclass of attractive batting which lasted 4hr 37min and included a six and 18 fours. Asad Shafiq, who put on 137 for the fourth wicket with Azam, added just five to his overnight score before he was caught behind off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain for a 65 that included nine boundaries. Jayed was the pick of the bowlers with 3-86 while Islam finished with 2-139.

