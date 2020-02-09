Brett Lee Gets The Better Of Yuvraj Singh In The Bushfire Charity Match

Brett Lee seemed to rediscover his line and length as well as rhythm when he had come out of retirement during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. However, what stood out was that he ended up dismissing Yuvraj Singh. Lee was representing Ponting XI while Yuvraj was playing for Gilchrist XI.

Lee gets the better of Yuvraj Singh

This happened during the fifth over of Gilchrist XI's stiff run chase of 105 in 10 overs. On the final delivery, Lee bowled a simple one on the line of stumps as the southpaw attempted to clear the distance. Even though he did manage to get the timing right but he did not get the desired result as Alex Blackwell took an excellent catch just near the ropes as the southpaw walked back to the dugout. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ponting XI snatched a 1-run win in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Ahead of the star-studded Bushfire Relief Game on Sunday, Indian cricket heroes, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have each signed a memorable memento from India's priced collection from 2011 winning World Cup which will be auctioned off. The ace all-rounder and the Master Blaster have each signed a stump from the 2011 ICC World Cup quarter-final against Australia which India won on their way to be crowned as the World Champions. The stumps will be auctioned off to the highest bidder as part of the Big Appeal double-header at St Kilda's Junction Oval on Sunday.

