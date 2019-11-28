Naseem Shah: Childhood Coach Brushes Off Age Fudging Claims With Andy Roberts Reference

Teenage Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah recently made his international debut for his country against Australia at The Gabba. Even though Pakistan lost the Test by an innings, the young pacer received a lot of recognition for his performance from the cricketing fraternity. Australian opener David Warner described Naseem Shah as a 'superstar' in the making. However, there was a controversy regarding the cricketer’s age which has finally been clarified by his childhood coach.

David Warner says Naseem Shah is a superstar in the making despite winning his battle with the teenage quick at the Gabba: https://t.co/61dzX7F8ck #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/AIijVgyUqK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Shah’s childhood coach brushes off age fudging claims with a hilarious reference

Naseem Shah’s childhood coach Suleiman Qadir cleared all confusion regarding his age by making a hilarious Andy Roberts reference. In 2016, former West Indian cricketer Andy Roberts spoke about the pacer in an interview where he referred to Shah as a 16-year old. While speaking with the media, Suleiman Qadir said that Andy Roberts is not his father and Naseem Shah came to his academy four years ago when he was just 12. Qadir also added that Naseem Shah underwent bone tests from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and several doctors have also verified his age. Earlier, Mohammad Kaif had also taken a dig at Naseem Shah's age.

That'll do it!



Australia take the victory by an innings and five runs!



Full #AUSvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/kFEXlfAZZb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Australia are currently hosting Pakistan for a two-match Test series. The home team won the first Test at The Gabba by an innings and 5 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The second Test will be a Day-Night affair at the Adelaide Oval between November 29 and December 3.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari