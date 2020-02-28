PSL 2020: Naseem Shah Stuns Luke Ronchi With 142 Km/hr Yorker; Watch Video

The PSL 2020 is entering it's prime as the competition for top spots are only getting tighter among the six teams. During the Islamabad United clash against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, fast bowler Naseem Shah announced himself on the PSL 2020 stage. The 17-year-old impressed with the ball, grabbing his opportunity with two wickets. Watch the Naseem Shah yorker video below -

Naseem Shah missed the opening two PSL 2020 games

Naseem Shah was in the Pakistan Test squad that faced in Bangladesh earlier this month and picked up a hat-trick against the Tigers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He also became the youngest player to achieve the feat in that format. Unfortunately, Naseem Shah wasn't able to complete the game and left the field between the game due to pain near his rib-cage area.

Naseem Shah's pain was quite serious and due to that he underwent rehabilitation and that was the main reason that he couldn’t take part in the first two games for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2020 campaign. The teenager is now fit and back in the dugout for his PSL outfit Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 2020: Naseem Shah makes an impressive return

Following his rib cage injury, Naseem Shah has made his return to PSL 2020 edition in style. In only his second game for the Quetta Gladiators, Naseem Shah picked up two wickets to aid his team at the summit of the PSL 2020 table. Gladiators chased down Islamabad's 187 with 5 wickets and two balls remaining.

Naseem Shah yorker video vs Luke Ronchi in PSL 2020

With Islamabad batting first, Luke Ronchi was hoping to get off to a flyer. In the first over, Luke Ronchi smashed a four and a six, getting off to a superb start but it wasn't long before Luke Ronchi was dismissed. The veteran batsman Luke Ronchi was castled by the rookie Naseem Shah on the first ball of the second over.

The darting Naseem Shah yorker video

Watch the Naseem Shah yorker video that clattered the stumps as the speed of the ball was clocked at 142 km/hr.

ON REPEAT



Watch Naseem Shah RIP out Ronchi's stumps with an, absolute beast of a delivery! #IUvQG #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/TZD5BBtXMu — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2020

PSL 2020 points table

Quetta Gladiators moved into top spot of the PSL 2020 points table with the win and sit on six points. Multan Sultans are in 2nd place with a game in hand on four points. The loss against Gladiators pushed Islamabad United into 3rd place. Karachi Kings and Peshawari Zalmi are on two points respectively, while Lahore Qalandars are yet to win a game.

Image Credit: PSL 2020 official Twitter page