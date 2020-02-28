The Debate
NZ Vs Ind: Anil Kumble Rubbishes Rumours Of '4-day Tests' Being Test Cricket's Future

Cricket News

NZ vs IND: Anil Kumble dismissed rumours that the ICC has made it mandatory to conduct 'four-day Tests'. Kumble said that Tests should be played over 5 days.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

New Zealand completely outplayed India in the opening Test match as they won the match by 10 wickets. But Virat Kohli and co. will be eager to get their revenge in the second match which begins on Saturday. Ahead of the highly-awaited match, ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble has spoken about the idea of making ICC 4-day Tests mandatory. 

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: Ishant Sharma set to miss 2nd Test, Umesh Yadav likely to replace him

NZ vs IND: Anil Kumble is not of the opinion that Test cricket is dying

Also Read | NZ vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming details, squad updates and match preview

NZ vs IND: Anil Kumble blatantly dismisses ICC 4-day Tests rumours

During an event recently, Anil Kumble revealed that it is the players and not just him who have conveyed their desire for 5-day cricket to be maintained as they are not in favour of 4-day cricket. Kumble mentioned that a 'Test' match is called so since it happens over a period of five days and challenges every cricketer to give it their best. 

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: Shubman Gill likely to make Test debut after Prithvi Shaw skips practice

NZ vs IND: Anil Kumble claims that ICC 4-day Tests were just an experiment

The legendary Indian spinner went on to add that the concept of mandatory four-day Test matches was just an experiment conducted by the ICC with countries like Zimbabwe and Ireland. Kumble expressed happiness at the fact that the majority of the top Test playing nations want 5-day cricket.

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: Neil Wagner reveals fascinating trick to dismiss Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

NZ vs Ind live streaming

The NZ vs Ind live streaming for the NZ vs Ind 2nd Test will begin at 4 AM IST on Saturday, February 29 on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: BCCI's witty take on lush green Christchurch pitch amuses Twitterati

 

