Dwayne Bravo To Promote Sharjah Cricket Stadium's First Ind Vs Pak Match In 20 Years

The India vs Pakistan rivalry in sports is one of the most intense rivalries in the world. The rivalry is not only restricted to international cricket but also to the physically challenged, whether it is in wheelchair cricket or blind cricket. Similarly, fans will get yet another opportunity to witness this epic rivalry when India will square off against Pakistan in a tennis-ball cricket tournament known as 10PL.

10PL is regarded as the World Cup of tennis-ball cricket and was introduced by an UAE-based company Petromann. The prize money for the tournament is the highest in the world for a tennis-ball cricket tournament at 250,000 AED (UAE dirhams). This is the third edition of the tournament and will be played from March 8-13 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

India will take on Pakistan on March 11 at 8:30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The best tennis ball cricketers from both countries will be a part of this epic clash. The Indian team will be coached by Bharat Lohar and managed by Javid Shaikh, while Pakistan will be coached by Asif Mumtaz and managed by Usman Manzoor.

Dwayne Bravo speaks on India vs Pakistan rivalry

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who is the brand ambassador of the 10PL, told in a press release that it is an exciting new initiative by Petromann. Dwayne Bravo added that the India vs Pakistan matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium have always been a humdinger and he was expecting this game to exactly be the same. Dwayne Bravo further said that he is excitedly looking forward to the clash and the tournament as well.

Dwayne Bravo also said that he has always believed that this tournament promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable of.

Squads for the India vs Pakistan game

India vs Pakistan: India Squad

Ankur Singh, Omkar Desai, Thomas Dias, Moyoddin Shaikh, Krishna Satpute, Usman Patel, Sumeet Dhekale, Yogesh Penkar, Ajith Mohithe, Dinesh Nakrani, Sarooj, Vishwajith Taqoor, Jafar Jamal, Vijay Pawle, Sultan Khan

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Squad

Shiraz Ahmed, Zaheer Kalia, Mubashar Ahmad, Karim Khan, Fahimullah Shah, Wajid Khan, Irfan, Saddam Shah, Usman Pacer, Jalat Khan, Karna Zahid, Shebaz Ahmed, Nadir, Sayed Maqsood, Samiullah

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo to return for CSK team 2020

Dwayne Bravo has been retained by the CSK team 2020 and will play in the mega tournament starting March 29 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

IMAGE COURTESY: DWAYNE BRAVO INSTAGRAM