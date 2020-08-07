Naseem Shah's Unplayable Snorter Sends Ollie Pope Packing For 62; Watch Video

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan, after winning the toss, scored 326 in their first innings. On Day 2, their bowlers wrecked the England’s top-order to leave them struggling at 92-4 before the close of play.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Scorecard after Day 2

England vs Pakistan 2020: Naseem Shah gets Ollie Pope, rocks England early on Day 3

England batsmen Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler resumed their batting on Day 3 with their overnight scores of 46* and 15* respectively. The two batters started cautiously in the day and stretched England’s total to 127-4, i.e. helping their side to avoid following on in the match. Ollie Pope notched up his fifth Test fifty but was dismissed by Naseem Shah for 62.

Naseem Shah’s full-length delivery rose sharply at such pace that it stunned Ollie Pope, giving him hardly any time to react as he could edge the ball and the catch was safely held on by Shadab Khan stationed at gully. His 62-run knock came from 117 balls and it was comprised of eight boundaries. With his dismissal, Naseem Shah registered his name among the wickets column after his teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah accounted for the top four English batsmen on Day 2.

Naseem Shah gets Ollie Pope, watch video

WHAT A DELIVERY! 🔥



Pakistan break this partnership and it's a stunner from Naseem Shah - pace and sharp bounce - to dismiss Ollie Pope (62).



England 127-5, trailing by 199...



📺 Watch #ENGvPAK live 👉 https://t.co/E1EJj1BlBB

📱 Over-by-over Blog 👉 https://t.co/SXGWe9n8GW pic.twitter.com/rycohhNsva — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 7, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

The Day 3 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test commenced on Friday at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of publishing, the English batsmen reached 159-5 after 51.3 overs, trailing Pakistan’s first-innings total by another 172 runs. Jos Buttler is batting at the crease on 35 and was joined by fast bowler Chris Woakes at the other end.

