Shan Masood's 156 And Pakistan's Early Burst That Dented England On Day 2: Watch

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan, after winning the toss, scored 139-2 at the end of Day 1. On Day 2, their batting line-up stretched their score to 326 on the back of Shan Masood’s patient 156-run knock.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shan Masood and Mohammad Abbas put Pakistan on top

Pakistan resumed batting on Day 2 on their overnight score of 139-2, with in-form batsman Babar Azam at the crease for 69. Unfortunately for the Pakistani fans, he could not add to his overnight score and was dismissed on the first over of the day. Opening batter Shan Masood, on the other hand, held his fort and went onto register his fourth Test century.

Shan Masood batted with patience and grit as he reached the 150-run mark to eclipse his previous highest Test score of 135. He scored 156 in all and his innings comprised of 18 boundaries and two sixes. Shan Masood’s 319-ball statement was finally brought to an end by Stuart Broad, who finished with figures of 3-54.

After Shan Masood’s batting heroics, Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas wrecked the English top-order with some early outbursts. While Afridi claimed Rory Burns in the first over of the England innings, Mohammad Abbas sent Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes packing back to the pavilion to leave the hosts gasping for breath at 12-3. England later lost captain Joe Root to leg-spinner Yasir Shah and managed to reach 92-4 before the close of play.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas headline acts for Pakistan on Day 2, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 3 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test will commence on Friday at 3:30 PM IST.

