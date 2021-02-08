Nasser Hussain Decodes Batting Styles Of Rishabh Pant And His Predecessor MS Dhoni

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain highlighted the difference between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his successor Rishabh Pant's batting styles. The year 2021 has so far been outstanding for Pant as his impactful knocks in Sydney, and, Brisbane Tests helped Team India in successfully retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia last month.

The youngster also batted exceptionally well during the first innings of the ongoing Chennai Test against England where he scored 91 before a rash stroke brought curtains down on his enterprising knock as he ended up missing out on his third Test century.

'A very smart cricketer': Nasser Hussain

The ex-England captain opined about what qualities make MS Dhoni a 'very smart cricketer'.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of his predecessors as India’s wicket-keeper, was a very smart cricketer and that is what he would have done. "Dhoni was a different style of cricketer in that he played the situation, whereas Pant plays a lot more by the seat of his pants — if you excuse the expression. Dhoni went ballistic as a last resort. For Pant, it is the first course of action", wrote Hussain in his recent column for the British tabloid Daily Mail.

READ: Shane Warne Hails Virat Kohli's Sportsmanship On Day 1 Of Chennai Test, Praises Joe Root

Meanwhile, heaping praise on India's modern-day wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst termed him as 'incredible' and 'game-changing talent'.

“Rishabh Pant is an incredible, game-changing talent. Arguably, a series-changing talent. If he hadn’t batted in his no-fear style, if he lacked any self-belief, then India would not have won that match in Brisbane last month that completed their greatest ever series victory" he added.

“Yesterday, it made for much more exciting viewing to have Pant playing that kind of innings. But don’t confuse him for somebody who simply has a slog. Until his dismissal, he had left deliveries from Dom Bess outside the off stump expertly and very rarely used his feet against him,” the 52-year-old further added.

READ: R Ashwin Contributes To India Becoming Part Of Unwanted Record In Tests Since 2010

MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant's respective Test careers

MSD has represented India in 90 Test matches from 2005 to 2014 as he registered six centuries and 33 half-centuries at a strike rate of 59.1 and averaging 38.1 with his highest score being 224 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai back in February 2013.

Mahi ended up amassing close to 5,000 runs in red-ball cricket (4876).

Rishabh on the other hand was offered his maiden Test cap against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in August 2018. He became the first batsman for India to get off the mark in Test cricket with a six.

In the last two-and-a-half years, the southpaw has so far featured in 16 Tests where he has amassed 10,88 runs averaging 43.52 including two tons and four fifties.

READ: Ashwin Registers His 28th Test Fifer, England Bundled Out For 178 In 2nd Innings

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.