R Ashwin Contributes To India Becoming Part Of Unwanted Record In Tests Since 2010

After making headlines for all the right reasons during their recently concluded tour of Australia, Team India have found themselves on the wrong side of the history books during the India vs England 1st Test. Looking to start their first home Test series in two years with a win, the Indian bowlers have fallen so short in one aspect of the game that it has brought up a topic barely ever discussed in Test cricket - No balls. A rarity in the longest format - so much so that players go their entire careers without bowling these many Test no-balls - the Indian team’s tremendously high no-ball count in this series is drawing much negative attention to the side’s highly experienced bowling lineup.

India vs England live update: R Ashwin takes 5-wicket haul

So soon after etching their names in the history books with their triumphs Down Under, India's bowlers have become a part of a very unwanted record. A world-class lineup, consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar, altogether bowled a jaw-dropping 20 no-balls in just the first innings of the India vs England 1st Test. This is India's highest no-ball rate in a Test since the side playing Sri Lanka in 2010 bowled 16 in their first innings. It also has the dubious honour of being the second-highest no-ball haul in any test since 2014, when Sri Lanka bowled 21 no-balls against Bangladesh.

Of the 20 no-balls, 7 are courtesy of long-time offender Jasprit Bumrah, 6 by Shahbaz Nadeem, 5 by Sharma and 2 surprisingly, by R Ashwin. Not much work seems to have gone into correcting this glaring mistake, with Ashwin and Nadeem piling on 3 no-balls each in the second innings as well while Bumrah added one more to his tally. This seems even starker when compared to England’s 1st innings no-ball tally of 1.

Jofra Archer was the only offending party as the visitors bowled India out for 337, bowling the sole illegal delivery of the innings. These 27 extra runs may prove to be the figurative ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ as India start their chase.

India vs England live 1st Test update

After a scintillating three days of play, Joe Root and co. put up a tremendous 578 run total for the hosts, while India have put up 337 in reply. Rishabh Pant, 91(88) and Cheteshwar Pujara 73(143) were the standouts for the home side as far as batting was concerned, but a surprising 85* from Washington Sundar is what may have really given the team some hope. With England now bowled out for 178, India will have to chase a record 420 runs for the win. India's chase started out strong, but the hosts have lost Rohit Sharma for just 12 runs at 39-1 at Stumps on Day 4.

