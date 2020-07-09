Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain gave his take on racism and the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement after ex-West Indies pacer Michael Holding’s hard-hitting powerful speech on the subject on Wednesday. The cricketer-turned-commentator is part of the commentary panel for ongoing England vs West Indies Test series. His message was broadcasted by Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday, July 8, as Day 1's proceedings were delayed by rain in Southampton.

England vs West Indies: Nasser Hussain’s take on racism after Holding’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ speech

Nasser Hussain, an England cricketer of Indian origin, made some startling revelations after Michael Holding’s powerful take on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. When asked whether he has ever been subjected to racism in his life, the commentator revealed that while growing up in South Sussex, he got a “little bit from both sides”, thus referring to having a father of Indian origin (from Chennai) and an English mother. Nasser Hussain further said that he has also been subjected to racism while fielding on the boundary in various parts of the world during his playing days. In an emotional message, he also stated that the cricketers should be proud of wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo as badges on their shirts.

"We've all been looking away for too long." @nassercricket opens up on his experiences of racism, the impact of the killing of George Floyd and why people should be proud to wear #BlackLivesMatter badges. pic.twitter.com/H80j6aZ0b2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Nasser Hussain’s reveal of experiencing racism in the United Kingdom was widely lauded by Indian fans on social media. Several users took to the microblogging site and praised the commentator for expressing ‘strong words’ on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Black Lives Matter: Indians fans react to Nasser Hussain’s racism experience

Well said @nassercricket.



'Why make this political?' is actually code for 'I've chosen a side, but I don't like where I am on this and I dont want to talk about it.'



It's not politics. It's a pitch for basic human decency. — Ajay (@PattaAjay) July 8, 2020

Oh Nasser!!!! My respect for you has gone up a few more notches. — nikhil samant (@nikhildsamant) July 8, 2020

It’s 2020. At least it’s happening now. Better late than never. — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) July 8, 2020

Nasser’s raw emotion in that clip made me tear up a little! — Ajay Iyer #GivePeaceAChance (@iyerajay1) July 8, 2020

Gem of a person, Nass! — Ram Kailash Nath (@RamKailashNath) July 8, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and cricket.com.au. The Day 2 of the England vs West Indies opening Test was set to begin at 3:30 PM IST, however, the play has been delayed due to rains. For Eng vs WI live match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Image credit: Nasser Hussain Twitter