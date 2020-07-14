Nasser Hussain Lauds Williamson, Kiwis For Being 'humble In Defeat' After World Cup Final

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has lauded Kain Williamson and his team's attitude after the finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup that New Zealand lost to England in the super overs. Hussain was speaking at an ICC Podcast with Ian Bishop and Eoin Morgan, where he said that the current New Zealand team, whose reaction was brilliant after losing the finals to England at Lords is a mirror image of Kane Williamson, their captain.

"To be fair, there was no animosity between both England and New Zealand. We know Kane Williamson and his team were brilliant in their reaction after the 2019 World Cup final ended. He (Williamson) did the press that evening and he was so humble in defeat, all the press gave him a standing ovation, Williamson could have complained about so many things, I have not seen anyone complain about that decision. A team ends up as a mirror image of their captain, New Zealand is a mirror image of their skipper Williamson," Hussain said in the podcast.

NZ lose by barest of margins

New Zealand lost to England by the barest of margins after they managed to restrict the home side for 241 in 50 overs, which was the same score as they put up on the board in the first innings. The thrilling game ended in England's favour on the basis of boundary count following both teams scored 15 each in the super over. Team New Zealand and their captain Kane Williamson accepted the defeat with humility and grace, which also earned them the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for 2019. Kane Williamson won the player of the series award in the World Cup for his amazing performances throughout the tournament.

The Kiwis took the passenger seat for the second consecutive time in ICC World Cup as in 2015 under the leadership of Brendon McCullum New Zealand lost the final to Australia by seven wickets.

