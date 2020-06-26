Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli And SRH Captain Kane Williamson: Mohammad Nabi

Over the past few years, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have emerged as the best batsmen in the game of cricket. All have their own unique skills, which make them achieve great things in international cricket. While Steve Smith is known for his unorthodox but effective style of batting, Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his tremendous consistency on the international stage. Williamson and Root, on the other hand, are revered for their technical ability and strokemaking.

The comparison between Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson is so widespread that they are referred to as the 'Fab 4' of this generation. Several experts and fans have had their say on who is the best out of the lot. Recently in an interview with CricTracker, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has weighed in on the debate as well.

Mohammad Nabi has developed as one of the most important players for the Afghanistan cricket team. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi is the only player who has played more than 100 ODIs for Afghanistan.

No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder and No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder in one frame 😉 pic.twitter.com/kVuYRaOMec — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2020

Steve Smith is No.1 for Mohammad Nabi

During the interview, Mohammad Nabi spoke on several topics. The Afghanistan all-rounder discussed his strategy to cope with the lockdown, his experience while playing for cricket for Afghanistan as well as his dream to play Test cricket for the country. Amongst other things, Mohammad Nabi while taking part in rapid-fire during the interview, gave some interesting answers.

When asked to choose between Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson as the No.1 batsman according to him, Mohammad Nabi chose Steve Smith. After Steve Smith came back from his ban, the Australian batsman has shown no signs of rust. During Ashes 2019, Steve Smith managed to score 774 runs in just 7 innings. Recently, Steve Smith also revealed that he will be open to playing in the IPL 2020 if the T20 World Cup gets postponed. Steve Smith currently plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The revelation comes as a surprise since Nabi picked Smith over his SRH captain Kane Williamson. Nabi also opined that Afghanistan and SRH teammate Rashid Khan is much more difficult to pick as a batsman as compared to Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammad Nabi also spoke about what makes IPL team SRH so special. The all-rounder said that team unity amongst the SRH players is its most important aspect. While choosing his favourite SRH player though, Mohammad Nabi chose Kane Williamson.

Mohammad Nabi heaps praise on MS Dhoni

During the interview, Mohammad Nabi also talked about former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Nabi talked about ‘nice man’ MS Dhoni, saying that MS Dhoni talks to people over tea in his room. Speaking about MS Dhoni, Nabi said that he is the best, calm and a great human being. The all-rounder revealed that he has met MS Dhoni 2-3 times. The player also revealed that the doors of his room are always open for other players.

Image Courtesy: instagram/steve_smith49, instagram/mohammadnabi07