Virat Kohli In Trouble: Complaint Of 'Conflict Of Interest' Sent To BCCI Ethics Officer

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kolhi seems to be in trouble with a serious complaint of breaching the 'Conflict of Interest' clause under BCCI rule 38 (4) has been filed with Board's Ethics Officer D K Jain.

Republic TV accesses the copy of Complaint letter filed by Sanjeev Gupta, Life Member, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association which points out the violation of BCCI's rule 38 (4) and alleges: ‘Kohli holds two posts: one as player and captain of the Indian team and other as a Director of Sports marketing company which contracts fellow Indian cricketers’.

It further alleges: "Kohli is the Director in Virat Kohli Sports LLP and Cornerstone Ventures Partners LLP and his fellow directors in these companies are the directors of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited which manages Indian captain’s commercial interests and also signs other cricketers."

"Annexed is the complaint dated 4 July 2020 under BCCI Rule 39(2)(b) against Shri Virat Kohli for breaching BCCI Rule 38(4) ."

"2- Original hard copy duly signed complaint in an affidavit along with 1 more set ( in all 2 sets ) is posted today 04 July 2020 to Learned BCCI Ethics Officer & I set is also posted to Respondent, Shri Virat Kohli by registered post today 4 July 2020. Postal receipts are enclosed in PDF file Annexed ."

"3 - As apprised that BCCI office is closed, hence Humble request to Learned BCCI Ethics Officer to at once issue notice to Respondent to file a reply in affidavit & also kindly fix a date for hearing ."

"4 - My sole pure intent behind filing each & every precise/factual complaint is for 100 % compliance of Lodha Reforms & Supreme Court approved BCCI Constitution without any personal agenda & without any vested interest.

I am least bothered about the persona/aura of the individual, as I am only bothered for 100 % compliance. No individual, how Rich / Big / Influential / Powerful one is, can never be above the law of the Land “ The Supreme Court “ verdict, everybody has to Respect, Accept & 100 % comply forthwith & fall in line. Nothing to attain & nothing of mine at stake, it is Supreme Court verdicts sanctity & compliance at stake for which I am all alone combating day in & day out for last 4 years & will continue to do so till my mind & body will support said noble cause/intent without any fear/favour/influence/ assistance/ influence/news/publicity, I have not & will not leave any stone unturned for the same."

