When He's Batting Leave Him Alone But...: Hazlewood Plots Strategy To 'engage' Virat Kohli

Josh Hazlewood revealed Australia's plans to tackle the run-machine Virat Kohli and it involved not getting into a tussle with the latter in order to avoid bringing out the best in him. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has enjoyed enormous success in the Down Under with clinical performances that have left the hosts shocked in the past. With India scheduled to tour Australia in December, Hazlewood is wary of Virat Kohli's tendency to get fired up when involved in banter with the bowlers and categorically stated that the Aussies would attempt to 'steer clear of engagement' with the Indian skipper while he was batting.

READ | Simmons Eyes To Draw Inspiration From 2017 Headingley Win, Wants To Get Psychology Right

'He likes to get in that tussle'

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Josh Hazlewood revealed the plan that was most likely going to be followed by the Aussies to tackle the Virat Kohli menace. Recalling the series against India in 2018, the Australian pacer pointed out that the Indian skipper loved getting into tussles as it allowed him to get the best out of himself. However, Hazlewood admitted the plan wouldn't remain the same while he was out on the fielding leading the Men in Blue with the ball. Further, the Australian pacer said that getting Virat Kohli involved in a tussle was a 'no-go zone' for the bowlers and that they would stick to steering clear of any engagement while the run-machine was at the crease.

READ | Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Account Restored After Being Locked For Guideline Violation

"I think it's a different case if the guys are batting and he's in the field, you know they can get him engaged there and sort of work him out a little bit if possible. "...but certainly when he was batting, it was just leaving him to his own devices, and hopefully, we get him in a bit of a switched off mood and take advantage of that," the pacer said, referring to the planned upcoming engagements.

READ | 'Need Not Be Wary Of Jofra Archer': Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Younis Khan's Caution To Pak

CA unveils international schedule

Cricket Australia announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, ex-CA CEO Kevin Roberts also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

READ | Hardik Pandya Attempts Virat Kohli's 'fly Push-ups' With The 'clap' Twist; Watch