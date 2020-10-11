Natasa Stankovic Wishes Husband Hardik Pandya On His Birthday; Shares Unseen Pictures

Natasa Stankovic, on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to wish cricketer and husband Hardik Panday on his birthday. Sharing some unseen pictures and a video with son Agastya, Natasa wrote, 'Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love.'

She also wrote, "Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most, you are the best and we love you." To this, Hardik Pandya replied, "Thank you my love. Thank you for giving me the best gift of my life, you deserve all the happiness." Hardik is currently in UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik and Natasa became proud parents of a baby boy on July 30.

Hardik Pandya birthday: Kohli to KL Rahul, wishes pour in for swashbuckling all-rounder

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their relationship in January this year. The latter shared a video on Instagram and confirmed his relationship with the Serbian actor. On May 31, Hardik Pandya shared an array of pictures and confirmed that the couple were ready to welcome a baby. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in a low-key ceremony amid the Pandemic and shared that they were expecting a baby. On July 30, the cricketer took Instagram to announce that they welcomed a baby boy named Agastya. Currently, Hardik Pandya has been travelling around UAE, as he plays for his Mumbai Team at IPL.

Natasa Stankovic shares picture with Hardik Pandya, ex Aly Goni leaves an adorable comment

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.