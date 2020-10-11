Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Hardik Pandya Birthday: Kohli To KL Rahul, Wishes Pour In For Swashbuckling All-rounder

Hardik Pandya will be celebrating his birthday on the pitch as he is scheduled to play against the Delhi team tonight in the Dream11 IPL.   

Written By Vishal Tiwari
Last Updated:
Hardik Pandya Birthday

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today, October 11, and wishes have poured in from every corner of the world. From Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, people from the cricket fraternity have taken to social media to wish the Gujarat all-rounder. Pandya, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) representing the Mumbai side in the Dream11 IPL, will be celebrating his birthday on the pitch as he is scheduled to play against the Delhi team tonight.   

Read: Natasa Stankovic Shares Picture With Hardik Pandya, Ex Aly Goni Leaves An Adorable Comment

Wishes pour in

While Hardik's team India skipper wished him a "fabulous year" ahead, his brother Krunal shared a video of him and his "little bro" enjoying some good time together. Hardik's best friend from team India dressing room, KL Rahul, also took to Twitter to wish the birthday boy a lot of laughter and positivity. Some of the other cricketers to wish the all-rounder are Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan and Punjab team opener Mayank Agarwal. Check out the tweets below:

Read: Hardik Pandya Posts Fashionable Photo With Hat, Gets Sweet Reaction From Natasa Stankovic

Read: Kieron Pollard Sports New Look In Dream11 IPL 2020, Credits Hardik Pandya For Inspiration

Mumbai vs Delhi

Mumbai, which has eight points in its kitty so far will lock horns against the table-toppers Delhi, a team that is leading the cash-rich tournament with its swashbuckling performances this season. If Mumbai wins tonight, it will help the Rohit Sharma-led team reclaim the top spot on the points table. Mumbai and Delhi will play the 27th match of the Dream11 IPL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The toss will be done at 7 p.m. (IST) and the match will begin half an hour later. 

Read: IPL 2020: 'Hardik, Krunal And Me Form Engine Room In The Mumbai Unit,' Says Pollard
 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: I'm afraid Chennai's glory years are ending, declares Vaughan amid Dhoni's woes

6 mins ago

IPL 2020 LIVE updates: David Warner wins the toss and Hyderabad will be batting first

1 hour ago

Feel sad for Chennai fans: Virender Sehwag lauds extra special Kohli and his 'only 5 dots'

29 mins ago

IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan cites Virat Kohli's knock to reason why fitness is key for athletes

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar gets 'flying kisses' from netizens as Virat gets one from Anushka

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Give Anushka Sharma credit for Virat Kohli's form, say netizens at 'flying kiss'

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS