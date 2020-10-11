Hardik Pandya Birthday: Kohli To KL Rahul, Wishes Pour In For Swashbuckling All-rounder

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today, October 11, and wishes have poured in from every corner of the world. From Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, people from the cricket fraternity have taken to social media to wish the Gujarat all-rounder. Pandya, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) representing the Mumbai side in the Dream11 IPL, will be celebrating his birthday on the pitch as he is scheduled to play against the Delhi team tonight.

Wishes pour in

While Hardik's team India skipper wished him a "fabulous year" ahead, his brother Krunal shared a video of him and his "little bro" enjoying some good time together. Hardik's best friend from team India dressing room, KL Rahul, also took to Twitter to wish the birthday boy a lot of laughter and positivity. Some of the other cricketers to wish the all-rounder are Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan and Punjab team opener Mayank Agarwal. Check out the tweets below:

Many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead. 😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro 🤗 Happy birthday bhai 😘 Love you ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ri8CDGjK01 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 10, 2020

Love, Laughter and Positivity from this champion always. Happy birthday fam ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/NRGNg62zWX — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 11, 2020

Wish you a very happy Happy Birthday Bhai jan @hardikpandya7 .Have a successful year ahead ♥️👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/z8abjaF1Ei — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 11, 2020

Happy birthday, @hardikpandya7 🤗



I hope your birthday is as dynamite as you are!🧨😉 pic.twitter.com/BvjdGZPmGG — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 11, 2020

Mumbai vs Delhi

Mumbai, which has eight points in its kitty so far will lock horns against the table-toppers Delhi, a team that is leading the cash-rich tournament with its swashbuckling performances this season. If Mumbai wins tonight, it will help the Rohit Sharma-led team reclaim the top spot on the points table. Mumbai and Delhi will play the 27th match of the Dream11 IPL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The toss will be done at 7 p.m. (IST) and the match will begin half an hour later.

