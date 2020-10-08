Natasa Stankovic Shares Picture With Hardik Pandya, Ex Aly Goni Leaves An Adorable Comment

Natasha Stankovic shared an adorable picture with husband Hardik Pandya on October 7. The model/actor has been cheering for her husband, as he plays for his team in Dubai in the ongoing IPL season. The popular celebrity couple, who welcomed a baby boy together looked happy as they posed for the picture. Along with their fans on social media, Aly Goni also left a comment for them in the comment section.

Natasa Stankovic leaned over to Hardik Pandya as the couple posed for a picture. Hardik Pandya wore a funky leather jacket, with a pair of cool shades and a cap. Natasa Stankovic beamed with glee as she hugged her husband. She shared the picture with a 'heart emoji' on Instagram. Many of the couple's fans liked their cute picture and also left a comment under it.

Amongst the fans who commented under Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's picture, Natasa Stankovic's ex-beau also left a comment. Aly Goni left a heart under Natasa's picture with Hardik Pandya. According to reports by Bollywood Shaadis, Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni dated for over a year, before they separated due to personal reasons.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their relationship in January this year. The latter shared a video on Instagram and confirmed his relationship with the Serbian actor. On May 31, Hardik Pandya shared an array of pictures and confirmed that the couple were ready to welcome a baby. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in a low-key ceremony amid the Pandemic and shared that they were expecting a baby. On July 30, the cricketer took Instagram to announce that they welcomed a baby boy named Agastya. Currently, Hardik Pandya has been travelling around the Gulf countries, as he plays for his Mumbai Team at IPL.

